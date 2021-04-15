‘Buddy the Beefalo’ captured after surviving Connecticut winter, 8 months on run

PLYMOUTH, Conn. (WTNH) — “Buddy” an illusive “beefalo” that has been on the run for eight months after escaping a slaughterhouse has been captured, Connecticut police announced Wednesday.

Authorities have been trying to catch the 1,000-pound bison/bovine hybrid since August of 2020 when he escaped from the Massachusetts facility, not far from the Plymouth, Connecticut area where he was found.

Police working to catch escaped beefalo on the loose in Plymouth; set up trailer, using thermal imaging

Police had been keeping an eye on him in the woods of Plymouth since last year, employing a fence and even thermal imaging at one point to aid in their watch. Meanwhile, neighbors left food and a trailer in hopes of not only keeping him alive through the cold winter but also capturing him.

Plymouth PD says they need better weather for the plan to catch escaped ‘Buddy the Beefalo’ to work

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, the police department announced, “His capture was the result of a community effort from spotting him, feeding him throughout the winter, and to the experts who were able to make the final capture. We would like to thank all those would brought this adventure to a successful resolution.”

Buddy will head to Massachusetts for a full veterinarian exam and then will be transported to Critter Creek Farm Sanctuary in Gainesville, Florida.