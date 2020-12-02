Boy killed after train hits minivan carrying family waiting to enter Christmas Tree Lane

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – A little boy was killed Tuesday after his family’s minivan was hit by a train in California, police said.

Officers said an Amtrak train collided with the minivan around 5:30 p.m. as the family inside waited in line to see the lights on the opening night of Fresno’s Christmas Tree Lane.

“Unfortunately, as a result of the impact of the train colliding with the vehicle, a small child was ultimately killed,” said police Lt. Andre Benson.

Investigators said the Amtrak train had passengers onboard, but none were hurt.

The boy’s mother was also inside the minivan, as well as two others who suffered minor injuries.

Benson said the family in the minivan saw the train coming and were unable to get off the tracks. It’s unclear whether there were crossing guards, and traffic conditions are unknown.

The tragedy hit close to home for Madison Stubbs and her fiancé, Chris. Last year, they were hit by a train at the same intersection as they crossed the tracks while in line for Christmas Tree Lane.

“In the process of driving over them, I kind of glanced to my right and saw the big light. I yelled at him to go. He stepped on it and we went, and it caught the back of our car,” said Stubbs.

In the backseat was their 7-month-old baby boy in a car seat, who was not hurt during the collision. Only their trunk was damaged.

The couple said there were no lights, no sounds and no crossing guards at the time of their accident, so they didn’t know the train was coming.

They said the intersection is dangerous and hope something will change to prevent further accidents.