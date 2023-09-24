CRITTENDEN COUNTY, Ark. (WREG) — A female body was recovered from the Mississippi River on the Arkansas side of the I-40 bridge Saturday afternoon, according to Crittenden County Sheriff’s Office.

The body was discovered south of West Memphis across from President’s Island around 1 p.m. The woman has not been identified at this time.

The body was sent to the Arkansas Crime Lab for identification and cause of death.

The Crittenden County Sheriff’s Office will be the investigating agency with help from the Memphis Police Department. News 2’s sister station, WREG, spotted Memphis Police Chief CJ Davis on the scene.

The discovery comes nearly two weeks after the disappearance of 21-year-old Tamia Taylor, who was last seen on a Memphis riverboat.

Taylor, a young mother, traveled with three co-workers from the Jackson, Tennessee, area to celebrate her birthday in Memphis. Her friends told police they last saw her going to the bathroom.

Many are wondering if the body could be Taylor as her whereabouts remain unknown.

“It’s sad,” said Jerome Jackson, who was visiting downtown Memphis. “Hopefully they’ll find out what actually happened so we can all know and they can tell the public what actually happened because we’ve all been speculating.”