Body found by railroad tracks in Georgia turns out to be sex doll

ALLENHURST, Ga. (WSAV) — Officials in Liberty County, Georgia believe they were set up on Tuesday when what they thought was a dead body turned out to be a sex doll.

Around 2 p.m., Liberty County Sheriff’s Office Detective Mike Albritton said officers found the object laying on the side of railroad tracks.

By policy, law enforcement officers do not touch a deceased person until the coroner arrives, so they placed a sheet over the suspected body and waited.

When the coroner arrived, detectives began to check for injuries and immediately discovered the body was a female sex doll. The doll was anatomically correct, with realistic skin and features, and was fully dressed, authorities say.

Albritton said in all his years, he has never encountered a situation like this.