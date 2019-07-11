Birthday cake celebrates Marijuana instead of ‘Moana’

A Georgia Dairy Queen made a mistake on a birthday cake that had its recipient in stitches.

This is the cake Kensli Davis got for her 25th birthday. The giant marijuana leaf and “My Little Pony” smoking a joint would’ve been perfect for a pothead.

But Davis is a big Disney fan.

In fact, her favorite film is “Moana”.

You can do the math and figure out what went wrong when her mom asked the restaurant to make a “Moana” themed cake.

Davis’ mom says the workers were apologetic and offered to make another cake.

She says the first one was so good, and hilarious, that she didn’t take them up on it.