Bear breaks into car, drives down a hill

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (WFLA) – A “delinquent bear” got into a bit of trouble this 4th of July.

The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office said a bear pulled open an unlocked driver’s doors and climbed in with the door closing behind it.

The bear then worked on digging through all four doors, “but apparently butt-shifted the car into neutral.” Causing the car to roll back and off the driveway about 100 feet down a hill.

The bear ended up swiping a tree before the car came to a full stop.

The crash rendered the car undrivable but also allowed our four paw friend to flee in an unknown direction.

The sheriff’s office said the image serves as a good reminder for people to lock their cars and remove all items that might attract a wild animal.

