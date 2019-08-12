Authorities say Ohio shooter’s friend bought him body armor, firearm accessory earlier this year

Authorities walk among evidence markers at the scene of a mass shooting, Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, in Dayton, Ohio. Severral people in Ohio have been killed in the second mass shooting in the U.S. in less than 24 hours, and the suspected shooter is also deceased, police said. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

(AP) – Federal authorities say the friend of the Ohio shooter bought him body armor and a firearm accessory earlier this year.

Connor Betts opened fire in a popular entertainment district in Dayton, Ohio, about a week ago, killing his sister and eight others. Officers shot Betts within 30 seconds, killing him just steps outside a crowded bar.

A charging document obtained by The Associated Press Monday says Ethan Kollie “indicated he purchased body armor and a firearm accessory for Betts earlier this year.”

