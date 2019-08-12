Authorities say Ohio shooter’s friend bought him body armor, firearm accessory earlier this year

(AP) – Federal authorities say the friend of the Ohio shooter bought him body armor and a firearm accessory earlier this year.
Connor Betts opened fire in a popular entertainment district in Dayton, Ohio, about a week ago, killing his sister and eight others. Officers shot Betts within 30 seconds, killing him just steps outside a crowded bar.
A charging document obtained by The Associated Press Monday says Ethan Kollie “indicated he purchased body armor and a firearm accessory for Betts earlier this year.”
