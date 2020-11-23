Arkansas community says their final goodbyes to fallen Helena-West Helena officer

HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. — Funeral services for the fallen Helena-West Helena police officer took place at Central High School on Saturday.

A sea of blue gathered at the Cad Polk Stadium at Central High School in Helena-West Helena in honor of the slain police officer, 41-year-old Travis Cental Wallace, Sr.

Wallace was shot and killed November 12 while following a tip about a shooting suspect. He leaves behind a young son, as well as five brothers and sisters.

“He wore the badge because he wanted to change our community when it didn’t want to change,” James Smith, the Helena-West Helena Police Chief, said. “He wore the badge because he loved each and every one of us.”

This sea of blue was not just the countless men and women of various law enforcement agencies who proudly wore their badge across their chest. But, it was the countless family members and friends wearing Wallace’s favorite color.



Those who knew Wallace best said the color blue ran through his blood.

“Travis told me once ‘I’m tired. I’m going to get out of law enforcement,'”Rev. Mckinley Daley, of St. Luke M.B.C., said. “He says it’s too much going on. But then Travis said, ‘it’s in my blood.’”

Those close to officer Wallace said he died a hero, making the ultimate sacrifice to keep his community safe. Wallace served only five years on the HWH police department, and his co-workers said even though they have lost one of their own, they could not be more proud of their brother in blue.

“Travis is in a good place. We have all mysteries in our head of why. But we can truly believe that it was all in God’s hand,” Smith said.

Wallace was buried at Sunset Memorial Park in Helena-West Helena.