NEW YORK (AP) — Another horse has died after racing at Belmont Park, the second fatality in 24 hours after the Belmont Stakes.

Mashnee Girl fell near the quarter pole and sustained a catastrophic injury to her left front leg, according to New York Racing Association spokesman Pat McKenna. The 5-year-old mare was euthanized due to the severity of the injury.

McKenna said in a statement that a necropsy will be performed at Cornell University, with the results to be analyzed by Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority (HISA) officials, as well as the New York State equine medical director.

NYRA, HISA, and the New York State Gaming Commission will review the circumstances around the incident, he said.

Mashnee Girl had three wins in 19 career starts and earnings of $194,065, according to Equibase, the industry database.

She was trained by Mark Hennig, whose Excursionniste suffered a catastrophic left front leg injury in the 13th race on grass Saturday at Belmont, the final race on the Belmont Stakes card. Excursionniste had to be euthanized.

The latest death is the fourth at Belmont Park during the spring-summer meet that began on May 4. A total of 1,670 horses have started in 214 races, McKenna said.

Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, suspended racing operations and moved its meet to Ellis Park in the wake of 12 horse fatalities over the past month. At Baltimore’s Pimlico, National Treasure’s Preakness victory was preceded by the death of another horse trained by Hall of Famer Bob Baffert.