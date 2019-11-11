Animal thought to be extinct seen for first time in 30 years

Breaking News
Scientists thought this tiny deer-like animal was extinct.

But 30 years later, the “Chevrotain” has been photographed in Vietnam.

Despite the nickname and appearance, Chevrotains are neither mice nor deer, but the world’s smallest hoofed animals.

Researchers thought they were extinct because of the illegal wildlife trade.

Scientists warn that just because the species was found, doesn’t mean it isn’t threatened.

Some want to put conservation measures in place to ensure the Chevrotains survive.

Details of the rediscovery were published Monday in the scientific journal Nature Ecology and Evolution.

