American Airlines, Delta Air Lines suspend all US flights to China amid spread of coronavirus

NEW YORK (ABC) — Delta Airlines and American Airlines suspended all of their flights to China as coronavirus cases in the country top 9,600.

Delta will temporarily suspend flights starting Feb. 6 through April 30, due to “ongoing concerns related to the coronavirus,” the company said in a statement.

Until Feb. 5, flights will continue to operate, in order to ensure that passengers who want to leave China can do so. The final China-bound flight is scheduled to depart Feb. 3.

American Airlines canceled all of its China flights shortly after Delta made its flight suspension announcement. American said flight suspensions were effectively immediately would run through March 27.

United Airlines, which suspended 356 of its China flights, is the only U.S. carrier still offering flights to China.

Other airlines around the world have similarly suspended some routes to China, including British Airways, Air Seoul, Lion Air, Lufthansa Group, Cathay Pacific, Finnair, Air Asia, Air India, Air Canada, All Nippon Airways, Asiana Airlines and Korean Air.

Delta’s sweeping cancellations come hours after the State Department issued a warning to Americans not to travel to China because of coronavirus. Anyone currently in China should “consider departing,” according to the State Department, and non-essential government workers should defer travel to the country.

