Alabama students fall ill from batch of drug-laced brownies

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Three Alabama students received treatment after having a bad reaction to some brownies that are believed to have been laced with an illegal drug.

Dothan police were called to Dothan High School Wednesday about the narcotic-infused pastries being in students’ possession.

“Some of the other students at Dothan high ate the brownies and subsequently became nauseous, started experiencing nausea, throwing up, some tightness in the chest,” Juvenile Investigator Chris Thompson said. “A few of the students were taken to Southeast Health to be evaluated.”

The students were released without any further medical complications.

Thompson said it is yet known exactly what was in the brownies that caused the students to be ill.

“Those are being sent off for analysis at the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences, and once we get that result back, we will continue our investigation,” he said.

Dothan City Schools issued the following statement about the situation: