FILE – In this Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, file photo, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey visits for homecoming festivities during the first half of an NCAA college football game between Alabama and Arkansas, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Ivey fractured her shoulder after being tripped by the state’s “first dog,” her office said Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt, File)

Alabama’s governor has fractured her shoulder after being tripped at home by her dog.

A spokeswoman said Wednesday that Gov. Kay Ivey is sporting an arm sling after being unintentionally tripped the night before by her rescue dog, Missy.

Ivey says she will not bey slowed by the injury and that her mixed-breed dog is doing “just fine.”

Last year, the governor announced she was diagnosed with early stage lung cancer and was being treated with radiation.

Her office said in January that scans showed a good response to treatment and that her doctor considered her cured.