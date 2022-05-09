DESOTO PARISH, La. (KLFY) A 10-13-foot long alligator shut down I-49 in Desoto Parish, Louisiana, on Friday.

According to the DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office, “Al E. Gator,” age 39, caused the closure when he crawled onto southbound I-49 near the Natchitoches line just before 9 a.m.

Deputies said they tried convincing the gator that this was not the greatest place to sunbathe, but it did not cooperate and stood in place.

Gator appeared to be under the influence of an illegal substance, according to deputies with a sense of humor. They called on K-9 officer Rex, who swiftly declined to intervene with the reptile.

Shortly afterward, deputies said, the gator fled on “feet” and was later located and detained in a nearby creek bed.

(DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office)

Gator was transported to the DeSoto Detention Center to be booked on charges of obstruction of a public roadway, possession of schedule II (Meth) with Intent to distribute, aggravated flight from an officer, and terrorism, according to deputies.

No injuries were reported.