After 13 years Dixie Chicks say new album is coming

LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 11: Musicians Emily Robinson, Natalie Maines and Martie Maguire of the group The Dixie Chicks poses with their Grammy’s for Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Country Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal and Best Country Album in the press room at the 49th Annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on February 11, 2007 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Vince Bucci/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Dixie Chicks took the long way around, but they’re returning with new music soon after a 13-year hiatus.

The award-winning group’s lead singer, Natalie Maines, took to Instagram recently to tease a new album.

Using a baby filter, Maines exclaims “Dixie Chicks!” Bandmates Emily Robison and Martie Maguire then say “Album” and “Coming.” Their producer, Jack Antonoff, says “Someday.”

Their representative has not responded to an email seeking comment on the upcoming album.

The Dixie Chicks’ last album in 2006, “Taking the Long Way,” won the Grammy award for Album of the Year.

The group received both support and severe backlash in 2003 after Maines told a London audience that they were ashamed President George W. Bush was from Texas.

