EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WKRN) — The 10-day manhunt for an escaped inmate and former corrections officers ended near the airport in Evansville, Ind.

Casey White and Vicky White spent a week at a motel there before law enforcement discovered them.

The duo tried to run from police Monday near the airport.

But a chase ended quickly. Vicky White shot herself and later died, police took Casey White into custody.

Footage from the dash camera of an Evansville police vehicle shows officers apprehending Casey White.

News 2 obtained the recording of the dispatcher radio traffic of the moments leading up to the capture.

During a call with police, Vicky White indicated she had a gun.

911 Dispatcher: “When we could hear her on the line saying she had her finger on the trigger.”

The Vanderburgh County coroner confirmed Tuesday night Vicky White did pull the trigger on herself. Autopsy results show she suffered a single self-inflicted gunshot to the head. She later died at a local hospital.

As for Casey White, he surrendered at the scene.

On dashcam video, you can see law enforcement drag the 38-year-old 6-foot-9 fugitive out of the wrecked Cadillac after authorities rammed the car to stop it.

Casey White reportedly told authorities to help quote “his wife” who had shot herself in the head. He told police he did not do it.

Authorities believe that Vicky White shot herself once the vehicle crashed into the ditch.

It is not clear who made the 911 call. Authorities have not released the audio they believe contains Vicky’s voice.