6-year-old opens lemonade stand to take mom on date after Dad dies of cancer

DENVER (CNN) — When life hands you lemons, do what a 6-year-old Denver boy did, he opened a lemonade stand.

Lots of kids have lemonade stands this time of year but Brady Campbell’s may just be the sweetest.

Brady’s father Brandon passed away a few weeks ago after a battle with stage 4 colon cancer.

“He’s funny, he’s nice, kind. Smart,” Brady said.

Brady says he and his dad came up with the idea for a lemonade stand.

“To take my mom on a date. Because I didn’t have enough money and I wanted to pay. So I did it,” the 6-year-old said.

The day after his father passed away this 6-year-old followed through on his promise to take care of his mom.

“Brady is a very sweet soul. He’s always looking out for everybody else and I think he really learned that from his dad,” his mom, Amanda Campbell, said.

His neighbors and friends came by in the crowd caught the attention of a Denver police officer once he heard Brady’s story, he put out a radio call to other first responders.

Fire trucks and police cars started rolling up.

They raised $244 that day.

“It really lifted our spirits and it made Brady so happy,” Amanda Campbell said.

Now a neighbor has set up a go fund me virtual lemonade stand to raise even more money for Brady, his mom and for cancer research.

This they say is the ultimate life gives you lemons story and Brady is making the most of it.

“It’s pretty special and I know Brandon would be very, very proud,” Amanda Campbell said.