(KTLA) – Six people died when a business jet crashed near the French Valley Airport in Murrieta, California, early Saturday morning, marking the second deadly crash at the airstrip in one week, authorities said.

The Cessna C550 business jet crashed just north of the airport around 4:15 a.m., according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

The flight, which had departed from Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas, went down in a field and burst into flames.

“Deputies located an aircraft fully engulfed,” the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department said. “Six occupants from the plane were located and pronounced deceased at the scene.”

The crash caused a small brush fire that crews were able to extinguish in an hour, the Riverside County Fire Department said.

The identities of the victims were not immediately released.

Saturday morning’s crash comes just four days after one man was killed when his plane crashed after taking off from French Valley Airport.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) are handling the investigation.