3 types of dog foods sold nationwide recalled over high levels of mold byproduct

(NEXSTAR) — Sunshine Mills has issued a voluntary recall of three dog food products due to high levels of aflatoxin, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

Aflatoxin is a naturally occurring mold by-product and can be harmful to pets if consumed in significant quantities.

Paws Happy Life by Sunshine Mills Inc. is seen in a photo provided by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in a recall announcement in September 2020.

Family Pet Meaty Cuts beef chicken & cheese flavors premium dog food, Heartland Farms grilled favorites beef chicken & cheese flavor, and Paws Happy Life butcher’s choice dog food have been affected by the recall announced Wednesday. The products were distributed in retail stores nationwide.

So far, no illnesses have been reported in association with these products, the FDA says, and other Sunshine Mills pet food products are not affected. The FDA says these products were recalled as a precautionary measure and no adverse health effects related to them have been reported.

“Pets that have consumed any of the recalled products and exhibit symptoms of illness including sluggishness or lethargy combined with a reluctance to eat, vomiting, yellowish tint to the eyes or gums, or diarrhea should be seen by a veterinarian,” the FDA statement says.

Retailers have been asked to pull the affected products from their inventory and customers who have purchased the products can return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

The potential for aflatoxin levels above the acceptable limit in these products was discovered by routine sampling performed by the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry, the FDA says.