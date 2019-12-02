3 officers shot, hostage killed inside Michigan home

COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Three police officers were shot while responding to a home invasion where a hostage was ultimately killed. The suspect is in custody.

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office said that multiple 911 calls came into dispatch Sunday night, reporting an intruder inside of a home in Comstock Township, east of Kalamazoo.

As police were headed to the scene, they talked to both the suspect and the family who were inside of the home.

When officers arrived at the home on Proctor Avenue near King Highway around 10:30 p.m., they heard a gunshot inside the home. As officers moved in, three of them were shot.

“There (are) no serious injuries to any of the officers,” Kalamazoo County Sheriff Richard Fuller said early Monday morning. “All three officers have either been released (from the hospital) or will be released in the morning.”

Authorities tell News 8 that one of the injured officers was Public Safety Officer Caleb Jones of the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety team. A year 3 veteran to the force. Another injured officer works for Michigan State Police. It’s still unclear what agency the third injured officer works for.

Police said the hostage, who is the homeowner, was killed by the suspect.

“The officers involved appear to have fired no shots,” Sheriff Fuller said. “All the shots that were fired are from the suspect alone — not the homeowner or the police officers.”

Police said the suspect tried to leave the scene but was captured and taken into custody.

Fuller would not comment on whether the suspect and victim knew each other though Michigan State Police said no connection had been established as of early Monday morning.

A press conference is scheduled for Monday at 11 a.m. where Fuller said more information would be released.