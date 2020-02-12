3 Georgia Brothers, All Younger Than 5, Undergoing Treatment for Same Rare Cancer

Three brothers — Tristen, 5, Caison, 3, and Carter, 7 months — are battling the same type of rare childhood cancer.

ATLANTA, Ga. (NEXSTAR) — Three brothers — all under the age of 5 years old — are being treated for the same rare eye cancer, according to television station WXIA in Atlanta.

Angie and Aaron Rush said their oldest son Tristen was diagnosed with retinoblastoma when he was just 3 weeks old. Their second son Caison was diagnosed with the same cancer at 1 week old.

The couple’s third son, Carter, was also diagnosed with retinoblastoma at 6 months old after doctors found two tumors in his eyes on Jan. 6. He is currently undergoing chemotherapy and laser treatments.

“He has cancer, he has cancer, I have cancer. All my brothers have cancer,” Tristen said.

Angie says retinoblastoma is an aggressive cancer that almost exclusively affects young children, and it can be hereditary.

She also had retinoblastoma when she was a baby and had to have her left eye removed when she was just 6 weeks old.

“I feel a lot of guilt, knowing that this is something I could pass down to them. But I also know that I’ve been blessed,” Angie said.

Her children’s prognoses are good.

The Rush family is sharing their story in the hopes it can help raise awareness about pediatric cancer.

A GoFundMe has also been started to assist the family.