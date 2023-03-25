PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) reported at least 23 people were killed during Friday night’s tornadoes.

According to the agency, dozens of people are injured, and four people were reported missing as of 6:20 a.m. on Saturday, March 25.

MEMA officials said they have numerous local and state search and rescue teams that will continue to work on Saturday. A number of assets are on the ground to assist those that have been impacted.

“At least twenty-three Mississippians were killed by last night’s violent tornados. We know that many more are injured. Search and rescue teams are still active. The loss will be felt in these towns forever. Please pray for God’s hand to be over all who lost family and friends,” said Gov. Tate Reeves (R-Miss.).

