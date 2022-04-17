CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A young woman died while she was working at a commercial bakery in Clayton Saturday afternoon, officials said.

The incident was reported around 3:45 p.m. at Northeast Foods at 68 Harvest Mill Lane, which is in south Clayton, according to Clayton police.

A 22-year-old woman was killed while she was working on a piece of industrial equipment inside the bakery, said Nathanael Shelton, spokesman for the town of Clayton.

The company in Clayton began production in 2011 and is known as Automatic Rolls, according to Food Engineering magazine.

The incident will be investigated by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, Shelton said.

No other information was released.