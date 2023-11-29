SALT LAKE CITY (KTVX) — Salt Lake City has been chosen by the International Olympic Committee to enter “targeted discussions,” bringing the city just short of the finish line in hosting the 2034 Winter Olympic Games.

The last American Olympics was held in Salt Lake City in 2002, though Los Angeles is set to host the Summer Games in 2028. The IOC has chosen France as its preferred partner for the 2030 Winter Games.

In a press conference Wednesday, chair of the IOC’s Future Host Commission Karl Stoss praised Salt Lake City’s vision for the games, and he pointed to its existing infrastructure from the 2002 Winter Games as a positive. He said additional positives include Utah’s previous experience in hosting such a major event, exceptional public support, and a “very complex” master plan with no capital investment.

Being invited into targeted discussions does not necessarily guarantee the Games will be coming to Salt Lake City as there is still plenty of work to be done. The Salt Lake City-UT Olympic Committee will continue to work with the Future Host Commission to iron out the fine details and secure the final guarantees. The IOC will also be visiting Salt Lake City as part of the final decision process, which likely will start in April.

Stoss said the final decision for whether or not Salt Lake City will host the 2034 Games will not be made for another six months, ahead of the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris. However, things look good for Utah’s capital.

With targeted dialogue, Salt Lake City stands as the only city the IOC is speaking to host the 2034 edition of the Olympic Games. Olympic Games Executive Director Christophe Dubi said the new approach of announcing two host cities at once allows the IOC to have deeper conversations for games further out. Dubi further complimented Salt Lake City on its commitment to the games and what it has already secured to make hosting the games a reality.

“During the commission, the governor and mayor were present even though it was Election Day, so that was quite stunning for her to stay with the commission,” said Dubi. “They have brought all the guarantees needed already at this point in time so it is extremely strong.”

“We already had a very strong support from the municipality, from the State of Utah, and also from the national government, including President Biden,” added Stoss. “[Biden] would guarantee for all the expenses, and they stand really in a strong, strong status behind these games and this bid. They are looking forward to supporting it in each way they can do it.”

The invitation to targeted discussions has been more than a decade in the making, according to the Salt Lake City-UT Committee for the Games. Gov. Spencer Cox said those who laid the groundwork for the 2002 Winter Games in Utah are largely responsible for the state’s frontrunner status. On top of that, the public’s support for the venture has also been key, and it’s Utah’s biggest strength.

“It was the overwhelming support of Utahns that made this happen,” said Cox. “That’s what’s so unique — to have over 80% of the state very supportive, excited. We can’t get 80% of people to agree on whether the sky is blue, right? But this is the thing that we can agree on.”

Cox said Utah’s ability to make the Games a reality without taking on capital investment is a testament to the state’s fiscal responsibility.

“Think of what other countries have had to do, the debt they’ve had to place on their people to get an Olympic Games, how awful that’s been,” said Cox. “We don’t have to do that here at all because people thought ahead.”

Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall said the 10 years between now and the 2034 Games could be transformative for Utah’s children, many of whom are already using 2002’s venues to practice the very events featured in the Winter Games.

“We are welcoming the world, and you should come, too,” said Mendenhall. “…We are a community that has Olympics in our DNA. That’s why this feels so good, and why we know we’re going to get this done.”

Bidders will now hold a joint meeting with their strategic and governing boards on Friday, Dec. 1 for ratification.

The known upcoming Olympic Games are as follows: