2 narrowly escape injury as plane becomes fully engulfed at Florida airport

VENICE, Fla. (WFLA) — Two men escaped injuries when their airplane became fully engulfed while sitting on the Venice Airport runway Sunday afternoon.

According to a spokesperson for the city of Venice, both men were aboard a Piper PA-32 Cherokee 6 on runway five at the Venice Municipal Airport around 1 p.m. Before takeoff, the pilot smelled smoke and directed the two of them out of the plane.

The six-seater plane became fully engulfed in flames shortly afterward, and multiple rescue crews responded to the scene.

Both occupants of the aircraft avoided injuries.

This story will be updated.