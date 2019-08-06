11-year-old boy takes donuts to cops in all 50 states

An 11-year-old kid known as “The Donut Boy” has been traveling the country giving free donuts to police officers.

Tyler Carach started the project over a year ago at a bakery in Florida, when he used his own money to buy donuts for a group of deputies.

Since then, he’s taken that kind gesture across the country.

His website says he’s helped give away more than 51,000 donuts.

Tyler was in Hawaii Monday, his late state, meeting with officers and talking about his work.

“I do this because I want to remind police officers people still care,” said Carach.

Tyler says he’s planning to expand the project by helping wounded officers and creating scholarships.

