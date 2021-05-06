National Weather Service updates weather ‘normals’ for Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — When our meteorologists refer to above normal or below normal in temperatures or precipitation, the “normals” are calculated over a thirty-year period and updated every ten years. This is done for the main weather stations in Nashville, Clarksville, and Crossville in Middle Tennessee.

Recently, the National Weather Service updated the normals from the 1980-2010 period to 1990 to 2020. What have they found?

“For Nashville, we went up about a degree and a half on average temperature,” noted Mark Rose, a meteorologist at the Nashville National Weather Service office. “Rainfall went up about three inches per year to about 50″ from 47”.

Clarksville’s temperature went up about 0.6°.

BUT Crossville went down 0.6°.



“And of course, the snowfall dropped off, too because we haven’t had much snow in the last decade,” explained Rose. “So again, we lost the 1980s, which was a relatively snowy decade, and added the 2010s, so that our snowfall normals to go down considerably.”

To see all of the new normals for Nashville, Clarksville, and Crossville, as well as climatological data like first and last freeze dates, hottest and coldest temperatures, snowfall, and rainfall records, see The National Weather Service Climate Records Page.