National Weather Service launches extra weather balloons in advance of Hurricane Delta

OLD HICKORY, Tenn. (WKRN) – For the last four years the National Weather Service has been launching four weather balloons a day – rather than two – whenever a tropical storm or hurricane has approached the United States. They resumed that schedule again earlier this week in advance of Hurricane Delta.

Hurricane Delta

The normal times (during Daylight Saving Time) are 7 AM and 7 PM Central.

To increase what is called “temporal resolution” they have added 1 AM and 1 PM Central Daylight Saving Time to the mix whenever a tropical system is threatening.

Meteorologist Mark Rose launching a weather balloon at the Nashville NWS office in Old Hickory, TN

How does this help?

Computer models are key in helping to forecast the weather systems on the mainland that will influence not only where the storm will make landfall, but where it goes afterward and its impacts.

ECMWF Model Forecast of Hurricane Delta

Simply put, the more data input for these models, the better the output will be. And the upper air data that these balloons measure is essential to modeling the atmosphere.

ECMWF Model Forecast of 500 mb level (roughly 18,000 feet)

In addition, many models run 4 times a day, leaving two of them without any new balloon data to “assimilate” into their initial conditions. The four times a day schedule improves those other two models, helping forecasters out immensely.

