National Weather Service confirms two EF-1 tornadoes in Christian County

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Ky. (WKRN) — The National Weather Service has confirmed two, EF-1 tornadoes touched down in Christian County, Kentucky during Saturday morning’s storms.

An NWS team surveyed the damage southeast of Hopkinsville during the day Sunday.

The team determined the first tornado touched down at approximately 7:34 a.m., northwest of Pembroke, Kentucky. It had estimated peak winds of 100 miles per hour, a path of about 11 miles and a maximum width of 100 yards.





About six minutes after the first tornado, there was another touchdown, southeast of Hopkinsville, Kentucky. It had estimated peak winds of 95 miles per hour, a path of about two-and-a-half miles and a maximum width of 50 yards.

The NWS team will also survey damage north of Hopkinsville to determine if that was caused by another tornado or straight-line winds.

No injuries were reported as a result of Saturday’s storms.