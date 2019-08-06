National Night Out events to be held across Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Communities across Middle Tennessee will hold National Night Out Against Crimes events Tuesday evening.

National Night Out events are held on the first Tuesday in August across the country and help enhance the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement.

Mayor David Briley will kick off events in Nashville at the Gernert Apartments in Edgehill at 11 a.m. before a block party at 5 p.m.

Cheatham Place on Ninth Avenue will host an event from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Cumberland View on 25th Avenue will be held from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

East Nashville’s event will be at East Park on Woodland Street from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Old Hickory’s event will be at the park on Golf Club Road at Hadley Avenue beginning at 5 p.m.

La Vergne will host an event at Veterans Memorial Park from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Murfreesboro’s event will be at Patterson Park beginning at 5 p.m.

Kingston Springs will host an event at City Hall from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Franklin will hold multiple events at Moores Landing, Hunters Chase, Franklin Estates and Westhaven.

Trigg County, Kentucky’s event will be at West Cadiz Park beginning at 6 p.m.

