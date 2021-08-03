National Night Out Against Crime hosted by each MNPD precinct

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — It was a night of food, fun and plenty of face-to-face interactions with police.

National Night Out Against Crime was celebrated at each of the Metro Nashville Police precincts across the city. But it was the first time in a few years that the South Precinct hosted the event.

“It’s important to develop relationships, positive relationships with our police officers,” Councilwoman Joy Styles said.

MNPD officers said it’s a great way to introduce themselves to the community they serve and interact with the growing population.

“It’s important to develop relationships, positive relationships with our police officers,” Sgt. Deniz Ismailovic said.

Ismailovic said since community engagement has become a top priority, he’s noticed a difference in crime within the southeast.

“We haven’t seen the speeding or break into cars or burglaries have gone down. We obviously know there’s still a long way to go but we’re committed to the community and Nashville,” Ismailovic said.

But many are also hoping the newly approved South precinct will also help reduce crime in the highly diverse area.

“And a lot of the shenanigans that are happening out here, they’re going to stop. Because they’re taking advantage of the fact that officers cannot get here in adequate enough time to apprehend them. But when we have a new precinct, they’ll be six minutes away,” Styles said.

Styles said the south is understaffed but mixed with high call volumes it has created problems for a while. She looks forward to seeing the renderings for the new building soon as council recently approved the budget.