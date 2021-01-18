National Museum of African American Music to host ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The National Museum of African American Music will hold a virtual-ribbon cutting ceremony in downtown Nashville Monday.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony will include museum board members, staff and community leaders in addition to recording artists Kane Brown and Willie Jones.

The curatorial director told News 2 NMAAM is the only museum dedicated solely to educating, preserving and celebrating the influence African Americans have had on music.

The museum will integrate history and interactive technology.

“And that is what we want is an intimate experience. So that we can kind of immerse you into the history and you will see that and you will feel that throughout the museum, that immersive feel,” explained director Dina Bennett.

Museum members will have the opportunity to tour the museum this weekend. It will be open to the public next weekend.

Click here to visit the museum’s Facebook page, which will stream the live event beginning at noon.