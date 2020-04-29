Live Now
National championship-winning coach Phillip Fulmer reads bedtime story

by: Caleb Wethington

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Current Athletic Director and former national championship-winning head coach for the Vols, Phillip Fulmer read a bedtime story for Knox County Schools students Tuesday night.

But that’s not all, Fulmer was joined Tuesday night by none other than Smokey himself.

Fulmer read, “Smokey’s Journey Through The Volunteer State” by Aimee Aryal.

Good night, and go Vols!

