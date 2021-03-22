Nashvillians respond to CMA’s donation drive for live entertainment workers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Country Music Association officials say Nashvillians really responded to their Music Industry COVID Support (MICS) donation drive.

According to a press release, the drive resulted in 14 road cases full of goods that will be distributed at Musically Fed’s food drive-thru on Saturday, March 27.

“We are so proud to have partnered with Musically Fed to host this donation drive and continue their efforts in providing resources for music industry professionals in need,” says Sarah Trahern, CMA Chief Executive Officer.

Trahern went on to express how devastating the pandemic has been to the music industry.. and how amazing it is to see the Nashville community come together to help.

“We are simply stunned by not only the amount of food raised but by how the artist community turned out in-person and on social media. Add to that a passionate, energized CMA staff who was absolutely committed to this. So many people in our industry in need will be able to take full advantage of the huge mountain of items donated. We applaud, celebrate, and thank the

Country Music Association and the music industry of Nashville,” says Maria Brunner, Musically Fed Founder and Director.

Musically fed works with promoters, artists, management and venues to donate unused backstage meals to community organizations that help feed the homeless or food insecure.

The next drive-thru in Nashville will be held on March 27. For more information, click here.