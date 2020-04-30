Nashville’s top chefs provide thousands of meals a week for those in need

NASHVILLE, Tenn.(WKRN) – Some of the best chefs in Music City are partnering up with Second Harvest Food Bank to provide thousands of meals for those in need.

7 of the cities top chefs and restaurants have jumped on board to help in the effort that’s two fold.

“Today we are doing a beautiful chicken a la king with some roasted rosemary potatoes and a little bit of sautéed broccolini,” Executive Chef Derek Brooks of the Hermitage Hotel told News 2.

It’s a gourmet meal for those just looking for food.

“We are really trying to figure out how to get food on the tables for those that are food insecure in our community,” said SHFB President & CEO Nancy Keil.

She added that it’s a need Second Harvest has seen go up by fifty percent during the pandemic.

The food bank has the food from donations, while the chefs have the skills, the kitchens, and the desire to do what they love most.

“It’s what ties us all together, it’s what connects us,” explained chef Sean Brock of Joyland.

It’s a warm meal made with love and distributed right to the communities they say need it most.

“South Nashville, East Nashville, Madison, Donelson and Hermitage,” said Brock.

The partnership provides a unique opportunity for all involved.

“We can put our staff back to work while doing such meaningful things and that’s the kind of work we need right now,” Brock explained.

While it warms their hearts, it also helps their wallets as the employees are getting paid with visa gift cards thanks to private donors through the Nashville Convention and Visitors Corp.

“It’s been amazing to watch the community come together in such a way. As people in the hospitality industry we know the value of what food can do for the souls and how food can nurture you in so many different ways, but to be on the other end and to be given something as well has just been very touching and very inspiring,” said Brock.

While the partnership started as a temporary relief effort, the chefs are looking at how they can continue this work with the community long term.

“I’ve never seen such big hearts, hearts that care about the community and their willingness to step outside the box and give back to this community and partner with us. It’s been spectacular,” proclaimed Keil.

They are currently making around 22-hundred meals a week.

While the food bank has seen around double the amount of people in need, donations are down. For more information on how you can help, visit the website.

