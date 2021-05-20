Nashville’s Own Caleb Plant Hopes to Fight Canelo Alvarez In September

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- Nothing has come easy for Nashville’s own Caleb Plant and that is what keeps him hungry. The Ashland City native is the current IBF Super Middleweight title holder, but he has a bigger goal in mind- taking down boxer Canelo Álvarez.

The Mexican superstar recently captured his super middleweight unification victory over Billy Joe Saunders and now turns his attention to Plant. A win in the boxing ring would give him a shot at a undisputed super middleweight crown.

While a deal hasn’t been done yet, Plant told News 2’s Kayla Anderson that both sides are working on making it happen.

“There has never been an undisputed super middleweight (holds all four titles at the same time), so I feel like our two teams are going to sit down here soon to get it worked out. It’s not just a fight we want, it’s a fight that the fans want too,” said Plant.

While Plant is still undefeated (21-0, 12 KOs), he continues to carry a chip on his shoulder and getting a chance to take down one of the best boxers in the sport would be another giant accomplishment, surely silencing some of the doubters.

“Boxing is something I’ve dedicated my life to, I’ve sacrificed a lot for this,” said Plant. “I’m not going in with the mentality that I’m just happy to be here or happy to be a part of it. I’m going in with a winning attitude.”

Plant has dominated his most recent opponents, Vincent Feigenbutz (TKO) and Caleb Truax (UD). He admits that Canelo has more experience than most, but he’s beatable.

“He does have a lot of experience at this high level. His has about fifty-six fights, but if we’re being honest, those first forty were in Mexico, and a lot of times we send people down there to get wins that can’t get wins here,” said Plant. “A lot of people when they think of this fight, they think of the name, but I’m not fighting the name, I’m fighting the man and the man is human.”

Right now Plant is focused on what he can control and that’s training in Las Vegas. He did hurt his hand during the Truax fight back in January, but confirmed that it was never broken and he is back in the gym.

“We found out that it wasn’t broken, but overtime there was scar tissue that developed, so they had to make a small incision to get it out of there. It’s healing up and I’m in the gym hitting things and I’m feeling in great shape,” added Plant.

While nothing is set in stone, the hope is that the fight would take place in September. Venues currently being explored include, Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas and Cowboys Stadium in Arlington, TX. Both sites can hold more than sixty thousand spectators.

“I know Texas is one of the spots right now because it’s pretty much open, but so is Vegas. We have the MGM and Allegiant Stadium and there hasn’t been a big boxing match there yet, so that would be part of history,” said Plant.

While making the fight with Álvarez a priority, Plant said he would like to bring a boxing battle back to Nashville at some point. He was awarded the TKO knockout over Vincent Feigenbutz back in 2020 at Bridgestone Arena.