Nashville’s buildings to be lit to support patients at Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital will partner with Nashville residents and the city’s most prominent buildings to show support for children receiving treatment at Middle Tennessee’s only free-standing pediatric hospital.

Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital At Vanderbilt is asking the community to come together and gather on the streets near the hospital in a sign of comfort to the hundreds of children receiving hope and healing at the hospital.

During the special “good night” event, participants will flash lights into the windows of the hospital as a signal of support called Night Lights. Children and their families will reciprocate the gesture, aiming miniature flashlights down to the hundreds of supporters below, according to a release.

In addition, some of the city’s most prominent buildings — The Adventure Science Center, AT&T Building, Bridgestone Arena, Bridgestone Corporation Office Tower, Korean Veterans Bridge, Metro Courthouse and Omni Hotel — will be lit in the primary colors of the hospital to signal citywide support.

The event will be held Tuesday at the hospital, located at 2200 Children’s Way, beginning at 6:45 p.m.