Nashville’s annual fireworks display by the numbers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – With just two days left before Nashville puts on one of the largest 4th of July celebrations in the country, crews busy putting the final touches on this year’s show.

Organizers have promised the finale will be the biggest one yet in Nashville.

News 2 looked at what all it takes to put on a show of this magnitude in Music City.

Here’s a look at this year’s fireworks display by the numbers:

It will take crews 8 days to build the Nashville show.

A total of 18 people are involved in the setup, which translates to 1,728 man hours.

The fireworks and equipment is stored on 15 tractor trailers.

More than 62,000 shells ranging in size from an inch to 8 inches in diameter, will be fired on Thursday night above downtown Nashville.

36,000 pounds of fireworks and 40,000 pounds of sand will be needed for this year’s show.

New additions to the show this year include 1,000 multi-colored floating flowers and special ghost shells.

The show will be choreographed to a special patriotic selection from the Nashville Symphony. They’ll play for 26 minutes.

You can watch Nashville’s 4th of July fireworks show LIVE on News 2 or on wkrn.com. Live coverage starts at 9 p.m. Thursday.