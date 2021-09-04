Nashville’s 8th Annual Labor Day Parade kicks off downtown

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) -Over Labor Day weekend, many may have travel plans, but in Nashville workers spent the day celebrating their role in boosting America’s economy.

The Central Labor Council of Nashville and Middle Tennessee held its 8th Annual Labor Day Parade downtown.

The event celebrated the power of working people in Middle Tennessee, and their contributions to the economy, especially through the pandemic.

“It’s about showing, sometimes these folks they work and visibility, and nobody really knows or understands what it is that they’re doing and how they keep our economy thriving, but this is a way of elevating them,” said Vonda McDaniel, President of the Central Labor Council Nashville and Middle Tennessee.

Nearly 300 people registered for the event. The group marched around Broadway, ending at Cumberland Park.

Labor Day pays tribute to the contributions and achievements of American workers and is traditionally observed on the first Monday in September.

“In a state like Tennessee where union density is not what it is in much larger cities. You know we want to grow this every year and we want to grow the number of people that have access to union membership and all that that means,” explained McDaniel.

The holiday was created by the labor movement in the late 19th century and became a federal holiday in 1894.