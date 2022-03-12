NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – At the Nashville Zoo this winter, one of the most popular exhibits has been the red pandas. Now, one of those pandas is getting a new stage name coinciding with the release of the new Disney-Pixar movie Turning Red.

Last January, we introduced you to Lilly and Rowan, the two adorable red pandas at the Nashville Zoo. Now, Lilly, the female, is getting the stage name “Mei Lee”, the main character in Turning Red.

In the movie, Mei Lee is a confident, dorky 13-year-old, torn between staying her mother’s dutiful daughter and the chaos of adolescence.

This image released by Disney+ shows Mei Lee, voiced by Rosalie Chiang in a scene from “Turning Red.” (Disney+ via AP)

And as if changes of teenage life weren’t enough, because of her ancestors’ mystical connection to red pandas, at times, she turns into one herself.

(Disney+ via AP)

So on Thursday, the Nashville Zoo decorated the panda exhibit for Turning Red, unveiling Lilly’s new stage name. Lilly had a great time checking out her new environment.

Disney and the Nashville Zoo are proud supporters of the red panda network helping to ensure a future for this species in the wild, and Disney is investing in the conservation of wild red pandas and their habitats through education and empowerment of local communities.

This is part of Disney’s conservation commitment to ensuring people, plants, and animals all have a thriving place to call home.

Nashville Zoo participates in the Association of Zoos and Aquarium’s Red Panda Species Survival Plan® which aims to ensure genetically diverse populations amongst populations in human care.