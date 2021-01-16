Watch LIVE: Nasha the giraffe gives birth at Nashville Zoo

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WRKN) — Those who have been keeping track of Nasha with the Baby Giraffe Cam have been searching for signs that she's about to go into labor. News 2 spoke with Nikole Edmunds, a Hoofstock Keeper at the Nashville Zoo, about the things that could indicate Nasha is getting closer to giving birth to her calf.

Some of the signs that Nasha is near to giving birth aren't easy to see on camera. "She's been swelling for weeks, and it is progressing, and she is producing milk, and it has progressed rapidly over the past week and a half or so. So those are really good signs, but it's hard for the viewers to see those things from the cameras."