Vinnie the civet on view at Nashville Zoo

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – At just 30 days old, Vinnie the banded palm civet, likes to make his presence known, and you can check him out on the Nashville Zoo Nursery Cam on WKRN.com.

Vinnie wasn’t gaining weight after his birth, so he was brought to the zoo’s HCA Healthcare Veterinary Center to get some extra help and around-the-clock care.

Courtney Blakey, Hospital Keeper, loves taking care of Vinnie, but it is a lot of work, “Our preference is for him to be with mom. But because he wasn’t thriving, we had to make that decision, which sometimes we have to in this field and then be the best human civet moms that we can be.”

Banded palm civets are distantly related to cats and Vinnie receives kitten milk five times per day between 6:00 a.m. and 10:00 p.m. Soon, he will be introduced to solid foods and will be out of the Veterinary Center not long after that.

In the meantime, watching him on the nursery cam is a lot of fun, but he does like to hide behind his stuffed animals.

There’s a reason for this behavior. Blakely says, “They like to burrow, and they are very active, but they are nocturnal. They are active at night.” Meaning, he sleeps most of the day.

Civets originate in Southeast Asia. And, their population is declining in the wild.

When Vinnie gets older, he will be an ambassador for his species at the Nashville Zoo.

News 2 has partnered with Nashville Zoo to bring you weekly segments of Zoopalooza. You can watch them on News 2 on Good Morning Nashville on Saturday at 8a.m. and right here on WKRN.com.