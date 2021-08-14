Stanley, a Rhinoceros Hornbill, to make his debut at the Nashville Zoo soon

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Stanley, a Rhinoceros Hornbill at the Nashville Zoo, is a striking bird undergoing training for his upcoming debut.

Weighing in at five pounds, he has a large cask on his head that is still growing.

“The whole thing is his beak. This is his cask, and that’s actually hallow. It allows them to call really loudly and amplifies their sound. They’re incredibly loud, and his cask isn’t fully grown,” according to Alison Day, Ambassador Animal Keeper 2. “He’s only a little over a year old, and the cask will grow as long as his beak. it will eventually look like a big banana on his head.”

While Stanley is impressive, he’s not part of an exhibit, “He’s a part of our ambassador animal collection. We have been taking him out and training him in the amphitheater, some flights, and encounters on the pathway. What we’re hoping for in the next few weeks is for him to be in shows. “

Rhinoceros Hornbills can be found in Asia, Malaysia, Sumatra, and Borneo. Day says that Stanley is also charming, “He has a lot of personality. He is still a baby bird. Even though he’s over a year old, he’s very bonded to us. He makes baby noises too. He sounds kind of like a pterodactyl when he does it. He’s very bonded and eager to train and eager to fly. He loves being active and out there in the sunshine.”

You’ll be able to see Stanley soon as he is set to join the Wild Works Animal Show in the near future. In the meantime, he’s still learning the ropes of performing in an amphitheater. Luckily his training includes a lot of papaya and banana, his favorite foods.

