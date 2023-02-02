NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nashville Zoo is offering up a chance for you to earn free admission.

For the third year in a row, the zoo has partnered with Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee to host the Souper Bowl Food Drive next weekend.

⏩ Read today’s top stories on wkrn.com

The zoo will give those who donate four or more eligible food items two tickets per household/donation.

The zoo will be collecting donations from 9 am to 4 p.m. February 11th and 12th. Admission to the zoo is not required to donate.

Items must be in a sealed container and no less than a month from expiration.

  • Peanut butter
  • Canned meat
  • Canned fruit or vegetables
  • Soups and stews
  • Pasta
  • Cereal

For more information about the drive, visit this link.