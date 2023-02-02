NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nashville Zoo is offering up a chance for you to earn free admission.

For the third year in a row, the zoo has partnered with Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee to host the Souper Bowl Food Drive next weekend.

The zoo will give those who donate four or more eligible food items two tickets per household/donation.

The zoo will be collecting donations from 9 am to 4 p.m. February 11th and 12th. Admission to the zoo is not required to donate.

Items must be in a sealed container and no less than a month from expiration.

Peanut butter

Canned meat

Canned fruit or vegetables

Soups and stews

Pasta

Cereal

For more information about the drive, visit this link.