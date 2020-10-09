Secret’s out! Nashville Zoo giraffe becomes first time mom

NASHVILLE, Tenn., (WKRN) — Two giraffes live in harmony at Nashville Zoo – Nasha and Congo.

Nasha is one of the zoo’s most recent additions to the exhibit. She came to Nashville from Cincinnati to help protect the captive population.

There’s something special about Nasha. She is a Masai giraffe. One of the few of her kind left around the globe.

“The Masai giraffe in particular are one of the most threatened. They don’t have a lot of babies in their lifetime so each one is very valuable,” said Dr. Heather Schwartz, the zoo’s head veterinarian.

Poaching and habitat loss are two reasons why Nashville Zoo works hard to protect the life of each Masai giraffe.

The zoo has been keeping a secret about Nasha – she’s expecting!

News 2 was the first to report the announcement Thursday night during the special virtual fundraising show “From Nashville Zoo with Love”.

Nasha is a first time mom. “She allowed us to give her an ultrasound like we would do on a human,” said Dr. Schwartz.

“We’re seeing ribs, bone and a heartbeak,” said Dr. Schwartz.

While this is Nasha’s first calf, the male Masai giraffe is becoming a dad for the sixth time. Congo just turned sixteen in September.

Dr. Schwartz said the medical team is closely monitoring Nasha. Giraffes have a 14 month gestational period. It’s critical to be with the mom every step of the way because there are a lot of unknowns still with animal pregnancies.

“We need to know if she’s not the best mom,” Dr. Schwartz explained, “Do we have milk on hand? Do we have cameras that we know she’s going to be giving birth at some point? That way we know if something happens in the middle of the night.”

Dr. Shwartz added, “That’s why we do all these things so we know if they have a better chance for survivability at the end.”

It’s all in an effort to keep the Masai giraffe species thriving – right here in Nashville, Tennessee.

Like many other businesses and non-profits, the COVID-19 pandemic has negatively impacted the zoo’s funding. The zoo is in dire need of critical funds to keep caring for their almost 3,000 animals.

To give to the Nashville Zoo’s fundraiser, Click Here.