NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A new baby welcomed at the Nashville Zoo this month is now on exhibit for all to see.

It’s the zoo’s first baby Mexican spider monkey born April 9 to mom, Molly, and dad, Sandy. The little one makes number 5 of the species now under the care of zookeepers.

“Molly has been a great mom so far. She is calm, nurturing and gives the baby plenty of time to nurse,” said Nashville Zoo’s Primate Supervisor Brittany Canfield. “Each member occasionally gets to groom the baby too.”

First baby Mexican spider monkey at Nashville Zoo (Photo courtesy of Nashville Zoo)

Mexican spider monkeys are considered critically endangered. This family is part of the Species Survival Plan, so the zoo said the baby will stay with them in an effort to keep growing their numbers.

See how you can help support these creatures in the wild by visiting this link.

You can stop by the Spider Monkey: Treetop Passage to see the baby and the rest of the troop.

News 2 has partnered with Nashville Zoo to bring you weekly segments of Zoopalooza. You can watch them on News 2 on Good Morning Nashville on Saturday and right here on WKRN.com.