Nashville Zoo’s coral lab open for World Ocean Day only

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nashville Zoo will be opening it’s coral conservation lab to the public for one day only – World Ocean Day.

June 8th marks the occasion. The area is usually only accessible to visitors with the Zoo’s Backstage Pass.

This isn’t the first time we’ve told you about the Zoo’s new conservation program. News 2’s Mary Mays go a behind-the-scenes tour in our Zoopalooza with the Nashville Zoo earlier this year.

30 facilities, including the Nashville Zoo, have joined in the Florida Reef Tract Rescue Project. It’s all in an effort to rehabilitate coral reefs off the coast of Florida.

The corals live in the HCA Healthcare Veterinary Center. The specimens are kept at the zoo to stay safe from Stony Coral Tissue Loss Disease, which was discovered just off the coast of Miami in 2014.

The Stony Coral Tissue Loss Disease devastation has major impacts on the total ecosystem.

So what can you do to help save the coral?

The Nashville Zoo suggests choosing reef-safe sunscreen. Sunscreen that contains Oxybenzone can disrupt coral reproduction, causing bleaching and DNA damage.

Secondly, the zoo suggests paying attention to how you treat the land. Eventually, creeks, streams and rivers run into the ocean.

And lastly, the zoo recommends when you’re visiting the ocean to dispose of trash, avoid touching corals, and follow clean boating practices and decontaminate dive and snorkel gear.

If you miss seeing the coral conservation lab on World Ocean Day, you can see them with a backstage pass. admission.

