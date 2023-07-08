NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – It’s always an exciting time at the Nashville Zoo when a new baby is born! Most recently the zoo welcomed Otis, a baby eland.

“He’s a handful! He’s got a lot of energy, especially out here in the big yard,” explained Josh Wiseman, a Nashville Zoo Outreach Specialist Keeper. “When he first comes out in the morning he does all of his zoomies, and jumping and running, and it’s a lot of fun to watch.”

Courtesy of the Nashville Zoo

Otis was born on May 9th and is about to celebrate his two-month birthday.

“He’s already grown quite quickly,” Wiseman said. “When he was first born, you could barely see his little horn nubbins, and now they’re almost five inches long. He’s gotten very big, very quickly. He’s almost doubled in weight. He was born at about fifty-six pounds, and he’s close to about eighty or ninety already.”

Courtesy of the Nashville Zoo

“He actually just started going out on exhibit and eating hay and grazing just like all the other eland do. He still gets snacks from Mom every once in a while, but he’s a pretty independent guy. We can already tell he’s going to be a firecracker,” said Wiseman. “He’s got a big personality. He’s not afraid of anything. He’s already trying to be the boss of the field with all of our other animals out here.”

Courtesy of the Nashville Zoo

Over the last years, the Nashville Zoo has had three baby eland born. The zoo said they’re specially working to protect the species.

“The work that we do in conservation is specifically protecting the species,” Wiseman explained. “We also make sure the species is sustainable in their population. So, we are very fortunate here at the zoo that we are very active participants in the Eland SSP, or Species Survival Plan. Over the last three years, we’ve had three baby eland born.”

The three new eland will continue to grow their species, whether that is here in Nashville, or at other zoos around the country.