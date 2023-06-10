NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Nashville Zoo recently welcomed a brand new baby to its animal family.

Otis, a four-week-old eland calf, made his habitat debut at the zoo, staff announced Thursday. Otis was born May 9, weighing in at 54 pounds at birth to third-time mom, Indigo, and dad, Ochre.

The zoo’s hoofstock team reported the birth was “extremely successful,” and Otis was standing on his own legs and nursing from mom within an hour of being born.

Otis is the Nashville Zoo’s third successful eland calf birth, following Olive in the spring of 2022 and Murray in the spring of 2021. The zoo now has six eland in their care, including the new calf—3 females and 3 males. Otis and Indigo are both doing great, the Zoo said, and they can be seen together in the Zoo’s Africa Field habitat with the other eland and species.

While not endangered in the wild, Nashville Zoo participates in the Eland Species Survival Plan, which helps to ensure genetically diverse populations among the species in human care.

Eland (Taurotragus oryx) are native to the grasslands and semi-arid areas of t Southeastern Africa. They are the largest antelope species and both males and females have distinct horns that spiral tightly. Eland are an herbivorous species with a diet consisting mainly of leaves, shrubs and bushes and occasionally fruit and bulbs. In the wild, older males tend to be more solitary while females and young eland may form small social groups.

To see baby Otis or the other eland, visit Nashville Zoo. Tickets can be purchased HERE.