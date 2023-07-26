NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Nashville Zoo is revealing what it calls the largest Komodo dragon habitat in the country.

On Wednesday, July 26, zoo members got their first look at the exhibit, which opens to the public on Thursday, July 27. Ribbon cutting attendees got to see a 9-foot-long Komodo dragon named Lil Sebastian, as well as a crocodile monitor, from behind a glass exhibit.

“It looks a little weird, but it has a really long tail, and it kind of looks like a crocodile a little bit with the tail,” 7-year-old Violet shared with News 2.

The man behind the exhibit, Nashville Zoo Curator of Ectotherms Dale McGinnity, fell in love with Komodo dragons during his time in the Indonesian Islands and has been working for the past decade to bring these dragons to Nashville.

“They’re not like any other reptile that I’ve worked with, and I’ve been working with reptiles since I was a little kid,” McGinnity said. “They’re really smart, they can learn their names, but when something switches in their head and they start thinking food, you better get out of their way.”

For now, the zoo has four Komodo dragons, but officials hope to breed and grow that number. Meanwhile, zoo-goers were eager to learn about these reptiles’ diet.

“Their teeth are designed to bite big chunks of meat off of deer and water buffalo,” McGinnity explained. “It builds up their neck muscles to carcass-feed them, so we’ll hang the end of a goat up in the air and they’ll go up and grab it and rip pieces of meat off, and we’ll do that for the public.”

Komodo dragons can span up to 10 feet long and weigh up to 300 pounds.

“How big was it?” News 2’s Nikki McGee asked 8-year-old Akers and 4-year-old Shea.

“Bigger than my dad, I think,” Akers responded.

McGinnity said he hopes the dragons will inspire young minds.

“I feel the most important thing we do in zoos is get kids excited about animals and hopefully become conservationists,” he told News 2. “I think it’s a little different than seeing them in a book or even on a TV show.”

